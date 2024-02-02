The uphill road that those who need a hematopoietic stem cell transplant must travel, but also the doubts and questions of those who would like to donate them. Accompanying the journey of both is the objective of the podcast 'Cellule, they tell their story', which gives voice to former patients, family members, doctors, support and assistance figures. The project, the first in Italy, was conceived by the Italian Adoces Federation, which developed it in collaboration with Gitmo (Italian group for bone marrow transplant, hematopoietic stem cells and cell therapy), Cns (National Blood Centre), CNT (National Transplant Center), Italian IBMDr Donor Registry and numerous patients, donors and specialists. The podcast debuts today 2 February on the Spotify platform, with the patronage of the Ministry of Health and the National Office for Health Pastoral Care of the CEI (Italian Episcopal Conference), and the partnership of Seisnet and Rad-Uni, association of university radio operators. A new episode will be released every Friday.

The podcast – explain the promoters – was born from a concrete need, which emerged from the experiences of numerous former patients who talk about the loneliness and confusion they felt before and after the transplant, and from donors who wish to be informed and supported in their choice. “For the first time – states Alberto Bosi, hematologist and president of Adoces – through this project a circularity is created, a dialogue between all the figures involved in the life-saving transplant procedure: it is the world of stem cell donation, in its entirety and complexity , to talk about themselves and to mobilize to help the sick and support and stimulate donors”. The initiative “involves patients and donors from many Italian regions”, underlines the project coordinator and Adoces secretary Alice Vendramin Bandiera, thanking “in particular the Veneto Region which immediately approved the program presented in the recent tender for the financing of projects of the Third sector with resources from the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies”.

“The allogeneic transplant of hematopoietic stem cells or HSC – recalls Massimo Martino, president of Gitmo – consists in the reinfusion of HSC from a donor (the healthy subject) into a recipient (the sick subject) after the recipient has been 'conditioned', i.e. prepared with the administration of chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy and called 'conditioning therapy'. It is a very delicate moment in the treatment process, which will last many months and which will involve not only the patient, but his entire family”. In fact, people undergoing a haematopoietic stem transplant experience a chronic pathological condition that causes a change in daily life, experts point out. Even after discharge from hospital, the disease can limit the quality of life and impact family routines with dynamics that are not always understandable to their loved ones. 'Cells, they tell their stories' aims to offer information and psychological support to patients and those who live with them, also holding the donors' hands to seal “the vital relationship” that binds them to each other.

“Those who save their lives with the donation of stem cells do not give a gift to someone else, but do it first of all to themselves – commented Marina Marchetto Aliprandi, member of the Parliamentary Commission for Children and Adolescents of the Chamber, on the occasion of the presentation of the project in recent days at Palazzo Montecitorio – It is as if one were granted the luxury of living twice and the Italian Federation of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Donor Associations has the great task of promoting initiatives aimed at an ever greater exchange between compatible people. The podcast 'Cells, they tell their stories' has the intention of bringing people closer to donation thanks to the experiential story of those who wait and those who give in, an indissoluble bond that binds forever, for life, just as the donation of umbilical cord, rich in immune defenses, a practice that is still all too little known and which we have the task of encouraging through appropriate communication”.

“It is very important for patients and the families who support them to be able to know the experiences of those who have lived and are living the same tragic experience – observed Francesco Ciancitto, member of the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber – The loneliness of care that is often felt can certainly be alleviated by sharing. Information activities like this also help in raising awareness of donation, for which we are recording growth data, but not yet satisfactory”.