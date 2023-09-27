The Stelvio Pass is without a doubt one of the car crossings most famous of the entire peninsula, if not actually the most famous (along with the Tonale). It’s about a winding road which winds through the Alpine peaks of the South Tyrolean side. Its reputation, however, goes far beyond the territorial restrictions of Trentino Alto Adige and Lombardy, regions that the pass touches with its sinuosities, and even crosses the Italian borders, thus becoming one of the streets most loved by motorists (and not only) from all over Europe.

Stelvio Pass where it is located

Also famous for being the pass automotive tallest in Italy, with its 2,758 meters above sea levelthe Stelvio Pass is located within the Ortler Alps (Ortles-Cevedale group) and the national park of the same name. The road, which is over 20 km long and it matters in everything 48 hairpin bendsas already underlined, “cuts” two regions of Northern Italy, even touching the Swiss border. It is no coincidence that the pass in question is also known by its German name, especially on the other side of the border Stilfser Joch.

The Stelvio Pass is also fundamental from one point morphological. In fact it divides Western Rhaetian Alpsi from those southern, and also flows near key peaks such as Ortles, Umbrail, Mount Livrio and Mount Scorluzzo. It goes without saying that it is one of the most popular destinations not only for tourists motorists more experienced, the latter capable of taming the curves hey hairpin bends breathtaking view of the pass, but also from motorcyclists, skiers and especially cyclists. The Stelvio, in fact, has been the scene of the Tour of Italy. Obviously the journey is not recommended for those who suffer from car sickness!

Stelvio Pass between roads, cities and connections

Between Lombardy and Trentino Alto Adige (and almost Switzerland) the tourist areas not touched by the Stelvio road cannot be counted on the fingers of one hand. First of all it is necessary to specify that to reach the top of the Stelvio Pass, those 2,758 meters above sea level mentioned above, you have to take the very famous State Road 38.

It is a route that connects the Valtellina and the Val Venostastarting from Piantedoprovince of Sondrio, and ending in Bolzano; obviously this route can also be done in reverse. It goes without saying that it is possible to reach the much-dreamed-of summit either starting from Lombardy or from Trentino Alto Adige, and it is also necessary to point out a third way, this one undoubtedly less known.

All the routes to get (by car or motorbike) to the Stelvio pass

By popular custom it is customary to state that “all roads lead to Rome”, but it always depends on what is meant by Rome. Perhaps, for all wheel lovers and of theasphalt, the Rome indicated in this saying is represented precisely by the curvy climb of the Stelvio. In fact, if you carefully observe all the lines drawn on any one Street mapwhether imaginary or not, you immediately realize that the possibilities for crossing this pass are many, and perhaps even more.

In this case it is necessary to make clear distinctions. On that same map (whether imaginary or not) first taken into consideration, it is necessary to precisely mark the starting points. And many nearby places also means many possible starting points.

If you start from Lombardy or Trentino everything changes, and there is also a “third way”

Starting from Lombardythat is, from Piantedo (SO) to be precise, entering the SS 38 takes place along the SS 36 of Lake Como and Spluga. In this case the actual climb that marks the beginning of the Stelvio Pass road starts from 1,225 meters Bormio And it continues to the summit for 21.5 km and even 40 hairpin bends.

Route from Bormio to the Stelvio Pass

Instead, following the route in reverse, taking as the place of departure Trentino Alto Adige, from Bolzano you have to follow the SS 38, which in this case starts exactly from the South Tyrolean city, following the road up to the top. To tell the truth, the route from Trentino begins precisely from the municipality of Prato at Stelvio, located at a height of 915 meters above sea level. The total kilometers following this route are 26, and the hairpin bends are 48.

The so-called “third way” mentioned above, however, is reserved for motorists who intend to reach the summit of the Stelvio Pass starting from Switzerland. They are therefore forced to leave from the hamlet of Santa Maria Val Monastero, in the Swiss municipality of Val Müstair (in the Canton of Grisons), only to then reunite, near the Umbrail Passon the SS 38 coming from Bormio, about 3 km from the summit of the Stelvio.

Stelvio Pass: charging stations for electric cars

The owners of electric vehicles they can sleep peacefully; in fact, the Stelvio Pass presents itself as an accessible (but not too much) pass even for adults zero emission cars. In this case, traveling along the now well-known Strada Statale 38, it is possible to recharge your batteries (in the literal sense) at theHotel Tannenheim located in Trafoi number 63. One is available here charging station with 7.4 kW type 2 socket.

Furthermore, just under three kilometers away from Tannenheim, there is another charging station capable of satisfying any need of the most demanding motorists. green. In this case it is the so-called has.to.belocated near Gomagoia small town in the province of Bolzano.

A type 2 socket is available here from 22 kWa CCS Eu combo from 75 kW and a CHAdeMO socket from 50 kW.

The advice is not to charge the battery to 100% at altitude on the Stelvio pass but, in view of tackling the descent again, to leave a margin (SOC 70%) to recover the electrical energy produced by regeneration and also ensure braking ” electric” which would fail if you started with the battery 100% charged after a few hundred meters of descent.

Play sports at the Stelvio Pass

The Stelvio Pass is a renowned tourist destination loved by sports enthusiasts, both during the summer and winter seasons. Here you can practice a wide range of sporting activities:

During the summer:

Cycling: the Stelvio Pass is famous throughout the world for being one of the most challenging climbs, attracting road cyclists from every corner of the planet. The challenge starts from Bormio, with an epic climb 21.5 km long and a difference in altitude of 1,533 metres. The first 8 hairpin bends are quite easy, with gradients around 5%. Then the slope increases, with peaks of up to 12%. Hiking: surrounded by breathtaking alpine landscapes, the Stelvio Pass offers numerous opportunities for hiking of varying difficulty. It is a paradise for nature lovers. Mountain biking: Mountain bikers can explore routes of varying difficulty, for both beginners and expert cyclists. Mountain roads offer a unique challenge. Mountain climbing: located at the foot of the Stelvio Glacier, the pass offers many opportunities for mountaineering. The surrounding peaks are a fascinating challenge for climbers. Golf: in Prato allo Stelvio, you can relax on the 18-hole golf course and enjoy a game in the mountains.

During the winter:

Alpine skiing: the Stelvio Pass is a popular destination for lovers of alpine skiing. The Stelvio Glacier offers slopes suitable for all skill levels, from beginners to experts. Cross country skiing: cross-country skiing enthusiasts will find tracks of varying difficulty to challenge themselves on the sparkling snow. Snowboarding: for snowboard lovers, the Stelvio Pass offers several slopes with various difficulties, allowing for acrobatics and fun on the snow. Sledding: Sled runs are available for those looking for snow thrills in a different way.

Other sports:

Paragliding: The Stelvio Pass is a paragliding paradise, offering spectacular views as you fly between the peaks. Quad Bike: those interested in quad bikes can speed along routes of varying difficulty, discovering the beauty of the surrounding environment. Tennis: in Prato allo Stelvio, there is a tennis court for those who want to experience a variation of sporting activity. Soccer: for football lovers, there is a playing field in Prato allo Stelvio where it is possible to organize matches and challenges.

The Stelvio Pass stands as an extremely versatile tourist destination, offering leisure opportunities for sports enthusiasts of all kinds. Whatever your passion (not just cars or motorbikes) here you will surely find something that will fascinate you.

