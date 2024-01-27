At the end of May 1741, the russian ship Saint Peter left the Kamchatka Peninsula to explore the northern Pacific Ocean. Its captain, named Vitus Bering, was a Danish explorer who had previously led a successful expedition that provided new knowledge about the geography of eastern Siberia. On this second occasion, Bering was more ambitious and set the goal of landing on the coast of North America. In less than two months, the Saint Peter He successfully arrived in Alaska, fulfilling his objectives.

In August they began to return home, but the return was not as easy as the departure. Strong gales lengthened the journey more than necessary and there came a point where the crew began to get sick and die, mainly from scurvy. The few fit ones left were not enough to handle and repair the ship.

At the beginning of November, they were forced to land on a desert island, where there were not even trees. They built cabins with driftwood logs and ship sails, but many crew members did not survive the winter. Among them was their captain Bering, who was buried on this island that currently bears his name.

On the crew was a 32-year-old German naturalist named Georg Wilhelm Steller. His shipmates described him as a quite critical, observant and hard-working intellectual, with whom it was sometimes difficult to live. At that time, it was not yet known that the cause of scurvy was a lack of vitamin C, but Steller had knowledge of botany that helped him stay in good health. Probably, the teas she prepared for him and some of his friends saved him from dying of scurvy and allowed him to work.

More information

Aboard this expedition, Steller became the first scientist to set foot in Alaska. Today, he is known as one of the great pioneers of natural science in the area for his new descriptions of species such as the Steller's jay (Cyanocitta stelleri).

During the shipwreck on Bering Island, he also first documented the existence of the Steller's sea cow (Hydrodamalys gigas), the largest mermaid on record. Thanks to this animal, the crew survived for nine months on the island feeding on its meat, but we did not return the favor. This animal is already part of the long list of species exterminated by humans.

Sirenians are, along with cetaceans, the only completely aquatic mammals. Currently, there are only four living species left: three manatees, which inhabit freshwater rivers, and the dugong, which is marine. Unlike these species, the Steller sea cow lived in cold waters and was much larger in size, measuring up to nine meters in length. It fed on algae that grew near the coast and had a docile and trusting nature, which made it an especially vulnerable animal to a lost and hungry crew.

A dugong swims in the Red Sea. lemga (Getty Images)

Humans killed the animals easily with harpoons from the beach. After tying them with ropes, they waited for the tide to go out to cut them into parts and transport them to their cabins. The leftover meat was stored in barrels, and the fat hung on shelves. Thus, the crew did not need to worry about food and could dedicate themselves to building a new ship with which to return home.

Steller was the only scientist to see this sea cow alive. All the knowledge we have about the species is limited to the annotations what he did during his shipwreck on this island to which he never returned, because he died at the age of 37. Thanks to him, we know that he was a sirenian with more peculiarities than his large size. What caught Steller's attention the most were its front limbs, which, unlike other mermaids, were not used as oars:

“There are no traces of fingers, nails or hooves; but the tarsus and metatarsus are covered with solid fat, many tendons and ligaments, cutis and cuticle, as an amputated human limb is covered with skin… Below, they are flat and hollow in a way, and rough with innumerable very bristles. together… with them he walks along the bottom of the shore, as with his feet; with them he supports and holds himself on the slippery rocks; With them he digs and pulls the algae and sea grass from the rocks.”

More information

Steller's cow floated more than other merpeople. She couldn't dive very deep and her back often stuck out to the surface. It also had a large abdominal cavity that allowed it to store a huge digestive system:

“The stomach is of a wonderful size, 6 feet long, 5 feet wide, and is so full of food and seaweed that four strong men with a rope tied to it could barely move it from its place and drag it out… There is more intestines in this animal than in any other… If a slight opening is made with the tip of a knife, the liquid excrement gushes out violently like blood from a burst vein; and not infrequently the spectator's face is drenched by this fountain that gushes out every time someone opens a channel on his neighbor across the street, to joke… The entire intestinal tract, from the gullet to the anus, measures 5968 inches. Thus, the intestines are twenty and a half times longer than the entire living animal.”

For when the Saint Peter arrived on Bering Island, the sea cow was already in decline, because the natives who lived in other areas also hunted it. However, it was its discovery by the Russians that condemned it to extinction. Bering's expedition expanded the borders to North America and new territories were opened for the extraction of animal skins, which were highly valued in Russia at the time. Fur trappers stayed on the northern Pacific islands for months, feeding almost exclusively on sea beef. The methods they used to hunt them were far from efficient and often killed individuals that rotted in the sea before their meat could be used. Thus, only 27 years after the shipwreck of the San Pedro, this unique animal disappeared forever.

According to IUCN, all four species of sirenians are threatened. As was the case with the Steller sea cow, their low fearlessness, their proximity to the coast and their precious meat make them especially vulnerable to hunting. Additionally, the remaining merpeople are found in resource-poor tropical countries, where locals kill them because they need to eat. If we do not remedy this situation, the manatees and the dugong will soon follow the fate of their relative and we will lose species with such a unique biology that makes them extraordinary. Although there are now several scientists studying sirenians and their ecology is known, other aspects such as their cognition They have barely been investigated. Let the following generations be able to continue learning and enjoying these species, so that they do not have to settle for the knowledge left by science.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_