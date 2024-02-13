Stellar Blade It is one of the PlayStation third party exclusives that has attracted a lot of attention, not because of its hack and slash combat that reminds us a lot of titles like NieR: Automata, but by the design of its protagonist, Eve. Now, thanks to South Korea's ranking system, it has been revealed that This game has received the highest rating that this organization can give, and this is due to the violence and nudity present in this adventure.

According to the Gaming Management Committee, Stellar Blade It is considered a game for adults, since it features excessive violence, including decapitations and mutilations. Along with this, it has been mentioned that the “female character appears naked with her suits.” The term used by the agency to describe this last point was “explicit expression of bodily exposure.”

Recently, it was revealed that SHIFT UP Corporation, the developers, put a lot of emphasis on Eve's backside. With this, The game will include a series of alternate costumes, each one focused on exalting the figure of the protagonist, plus all of them can be obtained in the game without spending a single penny. In this way, it seems that one of these outfits reveals more than it should.

At the moment there is no rating by the ESRB or PEGI, the rating bodies of the United States and Europe respectively. Thus, The possibility is not ruled out that Stellar Blade be considered an M and 18+ game in these regions. Considering that the release of this title is a few months away, we can only wait.

We remind you that Stellar Blade It will arrive exclusively on the PlayStation 5 on April 26, 2024. On related topics, this would be the length of this game. Likewise, meet the model that was used for Eve.

Sexuality in hack and slash protagonists has always been a factor that has divided the public. Characters like Bayonetta and 2B have used this factor in a way that makes narrative sense and has given them a maraca personality, something that has been liked by the public. It will be interesting if the same thing happens with Eve, or if the developers just create a sexualized character to appeal to a larger audience, something that is not always received positively.

Via: Insider Gaming