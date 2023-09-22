Low Mist informs us, and we are happy to report that his group is continuing work on the Italian translation Of Stellaris arrived at version 1.6.8 . It is a work driven only by the passion of the Italian community for the strategic 4X space game by Paradox Interactive, which is constantly updated and also supports the game’s numerous DLCs.

Stellaris can be played easily in Italian

The project was originally started by Puxxup, but then it was taken up by Low Mist and other members of the community, who underline in the official description of the translation: “Many believe that to create this mod a simple translation of the texts was made, but this is not the case Experienced users know that Paradox constantly updates its titles, which, in addition to expanding the amount of text to be translated, involves constant technical revision of the files to avoid problems arising.”

The project also has a server Dedicated Discord, to which you can donate a nitro boost to support the project. “On Discord, in addition to helping us, you can ask for advice, organize multiplayer games, receive updates on mods and make friends with lots of people.”

In short, if the English language was the main obstacle to making you purchase and play Stellaris, know that you no longer have any reason to hesitate, because you can translate the game into Italian quickly and easily, also getting in touch with the team for further information. information. Better than this.