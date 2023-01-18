Paradox Interactive announced with a teaser trailers the First Contact Story Pack Of Stellarisa DLC that focuses on civilizations that have not yet traveled into space and must experience “first contact”, i.e. the first encounter with an alien race.

This is the fifth Story Pack from Stellaris and will introduce new origins, options for interacting with civilizations and features, such as a cloaking system. The focus, as mentioned at the beginning, will be that of “first contact”, which apparently will not always be peaceful.

“We are not alone! The galaxy is vast and full of wonders, but it is also dotted with alien empires that you will stumble upon whether you want to or not. First Contact offers a new set of origins and mechanics that will give players the opportunity to tell stories of one’s civilization’s first contacts with visitors from the stars…not necessarily peaceful!“, reads the official description.

At the moment the Stellaris First Conflict Story Pack does not have a precise release date, but the launch together with version 3.7 “Canis Minor” has been confirmed. In the meantime, you can add it to your Steam wishlist at this address.