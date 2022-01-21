Even without Ayton (ankle) Phoenix slips the fifth success in a row. The Slovenian closes with 28 points and a fright for a blow to the neck

The Phoenix Suns confirm themselves as the best NBA team. They win for the fifth consecutive time, always away, winning Dallas 109-101 with a last quarter from 35-19. A test of strength. And to say that the Mavericks were back from 10 victories in the last 11 outings, in short, in health and confidence. And Doncic came from 41 points scored against Toronto, his highest of the season. Yet last season’s finalists annihilated the Texans even without Ayton, the starting center, stopped by a sprained right ankle, and shooting with just 22% from 3 points. Among other things, Coach Williams’ team confirms itself as the black beast of Dallas, beaten for the ninth time in a row.

The usual suspects – Chis Paul and Devin Booker. Devin Booker and Chris Paul. The drivers of the Suns (35-9) are always them. As if they were cyclists engaged in uphill, they take turns at the front, a “train” for each, when it comes to setting the pace, perhaps forcing the pace. The guard from Kentucky University finishes with 28 points, the playmaker from Wake Forest with 20 points, 11 rebounds, no turnovers. Above all he scores 10 points in the last quarter, when Phoenix engages the high gears. Including the triple at 104-99 with 25 ”left to play that slams the door on the comeback ambitions of Mark Cuban’s franchise. Phoenix away is 18 won and 4 lost, now: impressive! See also France closes nightclubs and limits festivities to save the Christmas holidays

Luka’s unfinished – Doncic closes with 28 points and a scare. After having scored 24 in the first 36 ‘of the game, a disastrous fall at the end of the third quarter affects the end of the match. It hurts his neck: “I’ll do some massages and get rid of the ailment in a couple of days. It shouldn’t sound like an excuse ”, the Slovenian commented at the end of the race. But the facts show that he only scores a couple of baskets after the episode, in the last quarter. His scoreboard also shows 8 rebounds and as many assists, but also 8 turnovers. The 19 overall prove to be decisive for the Texans, compared to the 7 opponents. For the Mavs in double figures of points also for Porzingis, from double doubles, – Dallas dominated by rebound -, Brunson and Hardaway. The Mavericks (26-20) are sixth in the West: the rest of the season must help them to understand if the Latvian is the right side for Luka, looking ahead. And of course the Play-in should be avoided: the threats from behind are Nuggets and Lakers, Jokic and LeBron. And anyway, Utah ahead is not very far away, and in a difficult moment. See also WRC | Monte-Carlo, PS6: Loeb's poker, more and more leader

The words – Jason Kidd, in his first year as manager of the Mavs, with whom he won a ring as a player, pays tribute to the veteran champion who plays the role that was his in a priceless way, even at 36 years: “Paul knows when to force his hand. He proved it once more in the last quarter ”. Coach Williams rejoices: “Dallas was in a great moment, beating her away is immense for us.” We even saw a decent Biyombo from the bench for the Suns, with McGee forced into the quintet by the absence of Ayton. The revived Central African scored in the sprint with the trademark, the dunk. I mean, it’s really okay for the Suns these days …

Dallas:Doncic 28 (7/14, 2/9, 8/11 tl), Brunson 19, Porzingis 18. Rebounds: Porzingis 11. Assist: Doncic 8.

Phoenix:Booker 28 (10/17, 1/8, 5/5 tl), Paul 20, Crowder 13. Rebounds: Bridges 8. Assists: Paul 11. See also The greatness of Pablito: how did any man to sit in Olympus

