Crazy Damian Lillard. The Portland leader delights the Moda Center with an absolutely stellar performance, scores 71 points and sets a new record for the Oregon franchise. Lillard signs something like 13 triples (one less than the NBA record set by Klay Thompson in 2018) and leads the Blazers (29-31) to a comfortable success over the unfortunate Rockets (13-47).
Portland: Lillard 71 (9/16, 13/22, 14/14 tl), Grant 13, Little 11. Rebounds: Little 9. Assists: Lillard 6.
Houston: Sengun 17 (8/16, 1/2 tl), Tate 17 (7/9, 0/2, 3/4 tl), Nix 16. Rebounds: Eason, Sengun 10. Assists: Sengun 5.
