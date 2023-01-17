Madrid. Images of the explosive aftermath of the collision of two dying stars could finally confirm the identity of a bright but short-lived star observed nearly 850 years ago.

Robert Fesen, professor of physics and astronomy at Dartmouth College, captured telescopic images showing a burst of filaments like fireworks radiating from a very unusual star at the center of an object called Pa 30, according to results he announced at the 241 Meeting of the American Astronomical Society and forwarded to The Astrophysical Journal Letters For publication.

Pa 30 is a dense region of illuminated gas, dust, and other matter known as a nebula. Fesen and co-authors report that Pa 30 appears to contain little or no hydrogen and helium, but is instead rich in the elements sulfur and argon.

The nebula’s unusual structure and features match the predicted result of a collision between end-stage stars known as white dwarfs, according to Fesen. These are faint, extremely dense Earth-sized stars that contain the mass of the Sun. The merger of two of them is one of the proposed explanations for a subclass of supernovae—or stellar explosions—called Iax events, in which the star it is not completely destroyed, Fesen explained.

“I have never seen an object – and certainly no supernova remnant in the Milky Way – that looks like this, nor has one of my colleagues,” Fesen said in a statement. “This remnant will allow astronomers to study a particularly interesting type of supernova that until now they could only investigate from theoretical models and examples in distant galaxies.”

The size of Pa 30 and the speed at which it is expanding – about 3.5 million kilometers per hour – suggest that the explosive collision occurred around the year 1181, the researchers reported. This is consistent with observations made by Chinese and Japanese astronomers at the time of a very bright star that suddenly appeared in the constellation Cassiopeia and was visible for about six months as it slowly faded. These fleeting bodies are known as “guest stars.”

The images Fesen captured of the nebula’s structure and luminosity not only provide the most accurate estimate yet of its age, but could also allow astronomers to refine existing models of white dwarf mergers. Pa 30 was discovered in 2013 by co-author and amateur astronomer Dana Patchick, but until now, images of the nebula have only shown an extremely faint and diffuse object, Fesen added.

“Our deeper images show that Pa 30 is not only beautiful, but now that we can see the true structure of the nebula, it is possible to investigate its chemical composition and how the central star generated its remarkable appearance, and then compare these properties with the predictions. of specific models of rare white dwarf mergers,” he said.

Fesen took the images of Pa 30 at the end of 2022 with the telescope hiltner of 2.4 meters at the MDM Observatory – which Dartmouth owns and operates with four other universities – adjacent to the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona.