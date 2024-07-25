In particular, the update introduces the “Great Desert Oasis” a vacation area that will be available in the game for a limited time only, where Eve can relax accompanied by new background music and “new iterations” of the beach chair.

As suggested in recent days by the developers of Shift Up, a new update is available from today free summer themed update Of Stellar Blade which includes a series of new features for the PS5-exclusive action game.

New costumes and fixes, but photo mode is still a long way off

Obviously they couldn’t miss it either two new outfitswhich in this case are obviously rather skimpy swimsuits. You can buy them from the NPC Clyde at the shop located in the new Oasis area mentioned above. You can admire them in the gallery of shots below that accompanied the announcement.

In addition to the above, the Stellar Blade Summer Update also adds a new accessory, fixes an issue with Eve’s hairstyle color not applying correctly when using the Boss Challenge preset, and other unspecified issues.

However, the long-awaited one is missing photo mode of Stellar Blade previously promised by the studio, which as confirmed by Shift Up on X “we will have to wait a little longer“. In short, it will surely arrive with one of the next updates. In any case, it is interesting to see the post-launch support for Stellar Blade, through these small, but welcome, free updates with new features and costumes, which is quite unusual for a single player game of this genre.