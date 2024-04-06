













The CEO of Shift Up and director of Stellar BladeKim Hyung-tae, confirmed that this video game will have free updates, and incidentally the New Game+ option.

However, regarding DLC ​​or paid downloadable content is still being determined. What he did flatly rule out is that the game will at some point have microtransactions. They simply never designed it under this well-known scheme.

In his own words, Hyung-tae commented 'we would like to make it clear here that Stellar Blade does not require any additional expenses that players are not aware of other than the cost of purchasing the bundle.'.

He said that last thing in relation to acquiring this video game. Despite that, he stated that there could be some exceptions, such as suits resulting from a collaboration, which could be sold for a price. But that is in case they appear.

It should be noted that Stellar Blade will have, by default, around 30 different outfits for Eve. Likewise, Shift Up plans to add others in the form of free content.

What Kim Hyung-tae did not comment on is what can be expected from the game's New Game+. You may need to wait a bit for this information to appear.

However, the release date of this adventure on PlayStation 5, one of its exclusives, is getting closer and closer.

Stellar Blade It will be available for sale on April 26, 2024. If you want to try what it has offered since last March 29, you can download a demo from the PlayStation Store.

This video game is one of the most stylized to come out this year, and will offer a great level of challenge to players.

Fountain: Shift Up.

Technically, it is an Action RPG with elements of a soulslike and hack and slash, so it requires a good dose of skill.

