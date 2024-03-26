Stellar Blade it will be completely translated into Italian, dubbing included. The news emerged from the PlayStation Blog on the occasion of the announcement of the demo. In the text that presents the trial version of this highly anticipated PS5 exclusive, we can in fact read that: “Like the demo, the full game will be available in the following languages”. Therefore, the languages ​​that will only have translation are distinguished from those that will also have dubbing.

So Stellar Blade will have all lyrics translated into Korean, English (US), French, Italian, German, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, Arabic, Turkish, Thai, Japanese, Simplified Chinese , Traditional Chinese; the following languages they will also have dubbing: Korean, English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Latin American Spanish.