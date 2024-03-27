Stellar Blade is now ready to arrive in our homes with its demo, whose arrival on the PS Store is officially scheduled for March 29th. By carefully reading the press release announcing the demo, however, we find a further detail that is decidedly noteworthy.

Stellar Blade will not simply have the lyrics translated into Italian, but it will be entirely translated into Italian, dubbing included! The title will therefore be 100% usable by players from the beautiful country: an excellent result given that, increasingly rarely, the games are also dubbed into Italian.

Unfortunately we do not yet have any information regarding the cast that will take care of the Italian dubbing of Stellar Blade, but we know that these will be the languages ​​in which the title will be dubbed: Korean, English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Latin American Spanish.

Instead they will be these the languages ​​in which we will be able to read only the texts: Korean, English (US), French, Italian, German, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, Arabic, Turkish, Thai, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese.

Stellar Blade, the new triple-A adventure exclusively for PS5, is coming on April 26, 2024 but, starting from the day after tomorrow, you will be able to get your hands on its demo to test its potential



