With the arrival of the demo of Stellar Blade On March 29, interest began again in who is behind its protagonist, Eve. If you are one of those who want to meet the model who helped bring it to life, You will be happy to know that Shift Up Corporation, the developers of the game, already announced it a long time ago.

The model in question is Shin Jae-eun, originally from South Korea. The developers decided to base the protagonist's body on Stellar Blade In his. According to an interview, she was wanted to create 'the most attractive body that players will be seeing'. They also indicated that they placed special emphasis on his back, since it would be what users would see most of the time.

It should be noted that only Eve's body is based on Shin Jae-Un. The developers determined that she was a great model for what they wanted to achieve. For his face they decided to create one completely from scratchso there is no actress or model with the same face as Eve.

Finally its developers confirmed that there are more than 30 different costumes for Eve in Stellar Blade. These range from very ornate to some that leave very little to the imagination. They can even be accessorized further with the addition of jewelry and different hairstyles.

What is Stellar Blade?

Stellar Blade is an action video game developed by Shift-Up Corporation. In it we follow Eve, a cyborg who returns to Earth after years of humanity being banished by invaders. Now your mission is to take back the home and put an end to the occupying forces.

Source: Shift Up Corporation

Its gameplay is compared to that of titles like Bayonetta, Devil May Cry and Nier Automata. On March 29, a free demo was released for all PS5 users where they can try the first moments of the game. The release of the game in its entirety is planned for next April 26 and will be an exclusive for PlayStation 5. Does it catch your attention?

