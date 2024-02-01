In the course of State of Play many exclusives were revealed tonight: among these we cannot fail to mention Stellar Bladea PS5 exclusive that is now close to arriving on the market.

The official release date of Stellar Blade was revealed in the new trailer published during the event: the April 26, 2024 we will be able to get our hands on this long-awaited title. Yoko Taro's new project has been a long time coming, but it seems that the wait is finally over.

The trailer, lasting about 6 minutesshows us the gameplay of this futuristic title: the “spectacle” factor seems to be the order of the day in this post-apocalyptic adventure full of charm.

Starting February 7th it will be possible pre-order Stellar Blade: excellent news for those who can't wait to get their hands on the intriguing action title.

Stellar Blade, born as Project Eve, was announced in 2019 and, after a series of delays and postponements, seems to have reached its most definitive form. The project took a lot of interest from Yoko Taro, who defined it as his current priority to the detriment of the next Nier.

If you are curious to know something more about Stellar Blade, find it the full trailer shown at the State of Play at the beginning of this article.