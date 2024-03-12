On the wings of enthusiasm for the next launch of Stellar Bladethe Korean team ShiftUp has decided to try the Korean stock market, aiming for a launch on the public market which could bring its valuation to $2.3 billion, according to some analysts.

The application was formally submitted on March 5, with the plan to market 58 million shares on the Korea Stock Exchange, with an IPO led by Korea Investment & Securities, NH Investment & Securities and the Korean arm of JP Morgan Securities .

Shift Up's overall valuation was about 2 trillion won, or about $1.5 billion, as of October 2023, around the time WeMade Entertainment sold 2 million shares it owned in the studio to Aceville, a subsidiary of Tencent, for 54 million dollars.