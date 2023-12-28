L'exit Of Stellar Blade on PS5 in 2024 it was officially confirmed by Sony, as part of a post published on the PlayStation Blog which lists some of the new features arriving over the next year.
Initially presented under the title Project Eve, the action adventure developed by Shift Up exclusively for PlayStation 5 will put us in command of a fighter named Eve, precisely, determined to face hordes of evil alien invaders.
An important resource
As reported last month, the Korean team Shift Up is now a second party of Sony and this should suggest the talent and potential of a studio on its debut project, and yet already capable of signing an important agreement with the Japanese house.
Certainly what has been shown so far of Stellar Blade seems promising, in a mix of spectacular action and extraordinary graphics that could bring an experience capable of standing out to PS5.
