Stellar Blade It's making a lot of headlines due to the appearance of its protagonist, but we shouldn't forget that it's first and foremost an action game, which promises intense and fun battles. The best battles are often against boss. Precisely in this regard, a French YouTube channel – Julien Chièze – has revealed the number of powerful adversaries we will be able to face. Reportedly, there will be About twentyall different also in size.

Via the tweet below you can reach the French video: the information regarding the number of bosses present in the game and their size is present in games starting from minute 7:49.

We can reportedly expect the presence of varying enemies in Stellar Blade from the size of a human to “colossal” enemies. In the trailers we have already had the opportunity to see very short fragments of gameplay and we have had the opportunity to admire certainly larger enemies Eve, the protagonist.