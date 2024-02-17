Stellar Blade: the ESRB confirms the 'mature' rating, between bouncing breasts and violence

Also the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), which is the classification body for video games in North America, confirms the rating for mature audiences of Stellar Blade placing it in the “M” range, talking among other things about breasts swaying, nudity and violence various.

The issue had already emerged with the Korean rating and, to tell the truth, also from the trailers seen so far and the ShiftUp team itself has done everything to make it clear how it particularly cares both about the fact that the protagonist is attractive and about the desire to maintain a somewhat crude and violent tone in the battles, defining Stellar Blade as “adult entertainment”.

This is largely confirmed in the ESRB rating, which goes into detail describing some of these features of the game, citing in particular the “breasts that shake during combat”, with the famous “jingle physics” that recently made even discuss but it evidently remains a well-rooted tradition especially for eastern teams.