Stellar Blade: the ESRB confirms the 'mature' rating, between bouncing breasts and violence

Also the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), which is the classification body for video games in North America, confirms the rating for mature audiences of Stellar Blade placing it in the “M” range, talking among other things about breasts swaying, nudity and violence various.
The issue had already emerged with the Korean rating and, to tell the truth, also from the trailers seen so far and the ShiftUp team itself has done everything to make it clear how it particularly cares both about the fact that the protagonist is attractive and about the desire to maintain a somewhat crude and violent tone in the battles, defining Stellar Blade as “adult entertainment”.
This is largely confirmed in the ESRB rating, which goes into detail describing some of these features of the game, citing in particular the “breasts that shake during combat”, with the famous “jingle physics” that recently made even discuss but it evidently remains a well-rooted tradition especially for eastern teams.
Skimpy costumes, impalements and more
There are also “female characters in skimpy costumes“, as we have widely seen in the trailers and images, with skin-tight jumpsuits featuring “plunging necklines” and more between “tights” and “flesh-colored” clothes.
Also on the front of gore there seems to be plenty of material: we're talking about “close-up images of impalements, dismemberments and decapitations“, in short, evidently enough to keep the game well out of the reach of children, apparently.
Stellar Blade will be available on April 26, 2024 on PS5.
