Through the US version of the PS Store it is now possible to download the Stellar Blade demo in PS5 version. At the time of writing this news, a version is not yet available on the Italian version of the PlayStation digital store, but we assume it will arrive shortly.
Of course, it is possible that the demo was rendered available by mistakealso given that there are no traces of an announcement via the Twitter account of Shift Up!, i.e. the developer, nor via the PS Store.
Not having a US account, it is not possible to verify the details of the Stellar Blade demos, but we assume it will include a section of the story or ad-hoc missions designed for the test phase. The American public has already given some Stellar Blade demo votingassigning an average of 4.92/5 with 26 votes, although we suspect that some may have voted for the game immediately after downloading, out of prior appreciation for the protagonist.
Stellar Blade, what can we expect?
Stellar Blade is an action game inspired by Nier Automata, Bayonetta and Sekiro. This is a remarkable and perhaps even slightly contradictory trio of sources of inspiration. Surely we can expect an action-focused game combos, dodges, parries and a sci-fi world with a semi-open-ended structure.
One of the strong points in the eyes of many is Eve, the protagonist, created from the features of a Korean model. It will also be possible to make her wear different clothes and accessories, to personalize her and give her the style we like most. There will be around thirty clothes and they will all be in the game at launch, but more may arrive after the release.
#Stellar #Blade #demo #PS5 #USA #Italy
Leave a Reply