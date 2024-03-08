Through the US version of the PS Store it is now possible to download the Stellar Blade demo in PS5 version. At the time of writing this news, a version is not yet available on the Italian version of the PlayStation digital store, but we assume it will arrive shortly.

Of course, it is possible that the demo was rendered available by mistakealso given that there are no traces of an announcement via the Twitter account of Shift Up!, i.e. the developer, nor via the PS Store.

The PS Store USA screenshot of Stellar Blade

Not having a US account, it is not possible to verify the details of the Stellar Blade demos, but we assume it will include a section of the story or ad-hoc missions designed for the test phase. The American public has already given some Stellar Blade demo votingassigning an average of 4.92/5 with 26 votes, although we suspect that some may have voted for the game immediately after downloading, out of prior appreciation for the protagonist.