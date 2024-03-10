There demo Of Stellar Blade was officially confirmed by the game's development team, who wrote on the Twitter profile bio “Well yes, we are preparing a demo of Stellar Blade”, although without providing a release date at the moment.

As reported, a couple of days ago the Stellar Blade demo accidentally appeared on the PlayStation Store and some users managed to download it before it was removed, also publishing a video with 40 minutes of gameplay on YouTube.

We therefore now took it for granted that the demo existed and the developers wanted to confirm this following the inevitable questions about what happened, but without going too far in terms of a launch date: it will probably come as a surprise.