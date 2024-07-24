The free update of Stellar Blade which will introduce the long-awaited photo mode It seems imminent and will perhaps include more new features than expected. At least this is what the post published by ShiftUp via the official X account of the game suggests.

The post reads “it’s getting hot, right?” accompanied by an image showing Eve in the middle of an oasis’ body of water, wearing a new seasonally themed swimsuit and striking a peculiar yoga pose. Some in the comments on the post are speculating that this is a hint at the imminent release of a free update and its contents, which should therefore include the photo mode, accompanied by poses and a new free skin for the protagonist, like those seen in the aforementioned shot.