The free update of Stellar Blade which will introduce the long-awaited photo mode It seems imminent and will perhaps include more new features than expected. At least this is what the post published by ShiftUp via the official X account of the game suggests.
The post reads “it’s getting hot, right?” accompanied by an image showing Eve in the middle of an oasis’ body of water, wearing a new seasonally themed swimsuit and striking a peculiar yoga pose. Some in the comments on the post are speculating that this is a hint at the imminent release of a free update and its contents, which should therefore include the photo mode, accompanied by poses and a new free skin for the protagonist, like those seen in the aforementioned shot.
Stellar Blade will receive a lot of content in the coming months
After all, it’s not a far-fetched theory, since Shift Up had promised a free update for Stellar Blade that would include the photo mode, with the release scheduled for this summer, more precisely around August. In short, the time seems ripe, with the release possibly taking place in the next few weeks.
Not only that, the developers also offered a rough roadmap of the next upcoming content. Another free update with new costumes should arrive in October, while a big collaboration with another IP is planned for later this year, which barring any surprises should be Goddess of Victory: Nikke, the flirty mobile game also made by Shift Up. Furthermore, the studio is apparently internally evaluating a real DLC and a sequel to the game.
#Stellar #Blade #Photo #Mode #Poses #Summer #Outfit #Eve #Hints #Post
Leave a Reply