It has been available since the end of March Stellar Blade demo on PS5, the first opportunity (excluding the demo leak) for many players to try out the new action game arriving on April 26th. One of the features that make it interesting is that completing it will give those who buy the full game some type of bonus and, moreover, will allow use save even in the full version.

This detail, however, brings with it a consequence: the rescue will probably also take into account how much we have strengthened Eve. In the demo you get just a couple of levels and gain some mandatory skills and a maximum of a couple more skills of the player's choice. However, there are many others accessible (not all of them anyway), if you spend a lot of time ad accumulate levels.

Well, some players are spending this time to upgrade their Eve and arrive at launch with all available skills already unlocked.

Of course, this is all assuming that details like Eve's abilities are actually copied one by one from the Stellar Blade demo to the full version.