They started today Stellar Blade pre-orders, both in physical stores and via the PlayStation Store. Let's take this opportunity to give an overview of the various ones editions, prices and bonuses.
As regards the physical copiesonly the Standard Edition is available for sale, sold at the price of 79.99 euros.
On the PlayStation Storein addition to the Standard Edition sold at the same store, we also find theDigital Deluxe Edition from 89.99 euroswhich includes gold bonuses and experience points, as well as a series of extra costumes for the protagonist Eve and the secondary characters, below is the list of all the contents:
- Astronomer suit for EVE
- Half-rimmed glasses for EVE
- Quadruple rectangle earrings for EVE
- Astronomer jacket for Lily
- Astronomer clothing for Adam
- Astronomy set for the drone
- 2,000 EXP PA
- 5,000 gold, in-game currency
Regardless of the edition you choose, by pre-ordering Stellar Blade you will also receive the sequels preorder bonuses:
- Planetary Launch Suit for EVE
- Classic round glasses for EVE
- Ear Armor Earrings for EVE
The debut is set for the end of April
Before leaving you, we remind you that Stellar Blade will be available exclusively for PS5 starting from April 26, 2024.
Recently the Shift Up development team opened up by sharing more details on this interesting action adventure, offering for example an estimate of the duration and information about the structure, gameplay and costumes that can be obtained.
