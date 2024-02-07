They started today Stellar Blade pre-orders, both in physical stores and via the PlayStation Store. Let's take this opportunity to give an overview of the various ones editions, prices and bonuses.

As regards the physical copiesonly the Standard Edition is available for sale, sold at the price of 79.99 euros.

On the PlayStation Storein addition to the Standard Edition sold at the same store, we also find theDigital Deluxe Edition from 89.99 euroswhich includes gold bonuses and experience points, as well as a series of extra costumes for the protagonist Eve and the secondary characters, below is the list of all the contents:

Astronomer suit for EVE

Half-rimmed glasses for EVE

Quadruple rectangle earrings for EVE

Astronomer jacket for Lily

Astronomer clothing for Adam

Astronomy set for the drone

2,000 EXP PA

5,000 gold, in-game currency

Regardless of the edition you choose, by pre-ordering Stellar Blade you will also receive the sequels preorder bonuses: