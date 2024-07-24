As pointed out by some users on Reddit, through some still not very clear translations of job ads in Korean on the team’s website Shift Upsome clues have emerged that seem to point to a PC version Of Stellar Bladeor at least to an interest of the studio in developing software on that platform.

In particular, there is talk of a combat designer destined to work on PC development, with a requirement for skills in “design and data work on PC” and experience in the Windows field in particular, which obviously suggests a possible conversion work of Stellar Blade on that platform, as it is the team’s main game, in addition to Goddess of Victory: Nikke, which however is already present on PC.

In the section of the official website dedicated to recruiting new staff, the team addresses “anyone who wants to create a combat system for internally developed action games”, which seems to be particularly related to Stellar Blade.