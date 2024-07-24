As pointed out by some users on Reddit, through some still not very clear translations of job ads in Korean on the team’s website Shift Upsome clues have emerged that seem to point to a PC version Of Stellar Bladeor at least to an interest of the studio in developing software on that platform.
In particular, there is talk of a combat designer destined to work on PC development, with a requirement for skills in “design and data work on PC” and experience in the Windows field in particular, which obviously suggests a possible conversion work of Stellar Blade on that platform, as it is the team’s main game, in addition to Goddess of Victory: Nikke, which however is already present on PC.
In the section of the official website dedicated to recruiting new staff, the team addresses “anyone who wants to create a combat system for internally developed action games”, which seems to be particularly related to Stellar Blade.
It’s not the first time that it’s been talked about
On the other hand, that a PC version of Stellar Blade could be a concrete possibility had already emerged previously, when the team had made it clear that the team’s plans included a move to the platform in question, as well as a possible sequel for the game.
Meanwhile, just recently a post about X surfaced that appears to point to photo modes, poses, and a summer costume for Eve, suggesting that the title is still in development.
Shift Up CEO Kim Hyung-Tae previously said he couldn’t comment on rumors of a Stellar Blade PC port due to “contractual relationships,” which suggests a possible secrecy mandated by the console exclusivity deal with Sony.
