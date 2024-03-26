













A few days ago the demo of Stellar Blade It was mistakenly available through the PS Store. Although some were able to download it and enjoy it, it was almost immediately downloaded from the servers. Now it will officially arrive so that everyone can enjoy it.

It will be starting this March 29 when the Stellar Blade demo will be officially available. In it, players will be able to enjoy the first moments of the game and will have a good idea of ​​what their combat will be like in the final release, as they will face the first boss.

Since it is official, you don't have to worry about running to download it, as it will be available even after the game is launched. In addition, its developers confirmed that those who play the demo will be able to transfer their progress to the final version. So you won't have to go through this section again.

This demo for Stellar Blade It arrives almost a month before the launch of the long-awaited title. The release of the full game is planned for April 26. So interested parties have plenty of time to decide whether to give it a chance or not. Will they download the demo?

What can you expect from Stellar Blade?

Stellar Blade is a new third-person action game that will come exclusively to PlayStation 5. It is a hack and slash with combat that feels quite active and will also have a science fiction aesthetic that looks interesting.

Source: PlayStation

As for history, We will control Eve who, along with her squad, is sent to Earth to recover it from invaders who took out humanity years ago. On his journey he will encounter the last vestige of humanity on the planet and will ally with them to drive away the occupiers. Does it catch your attention?

