Stellar Blade it's still a long way off but in Japan the physical video game retail chains have made game reservations available, with the official packs already available (without the disc inside obviously). The interesting part is that the packaging signals a game weight of “minimum 35 GB”.

The information was shared by the user Genki on Twitter, as you can see below. The user declares himself surprised by this weight, light according to him.

Obviously, considering that there is still some time left, it is not at all certain that those 35 GB of weight for Stellar Blade are to be considered definitive. It is credible that the team has for now indicated a minimum number below which it certainly will not go, but that the final weight changes over the weeks.

Then there will be patches and content updates, so it is easy that the total weight of Stellar Blade increases of several GB.