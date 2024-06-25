The head of finance at ShiftUp, the studio responsible for Stellar Bladespoke at a conference about the future of the title. Here they said that they consider that a PC version benefits them, as it would be a good way to generate more profits. But they cannot give details of this port due to ‘contractual obligations’.

If you follow Stellar Blade Before its launch you will remember that your studio has a contract with PlayStation for exclusivity on its consoles. According to the ShiftUp entrepreneur, this is why they cannot bring it to PC. At least for now.

‘We are considering a PC version but we cannot talk about the exact release or whether we will be able to release it or not due to our contractual relationship.‘. Assured the chief financial officer of ShiftUp. Although this does not necessarily mean that this port is completely out of the plans.

Source: PlayStation

In recent years, PlayStation brought several of its exclusive titles to PC. Even now we are waiting for God of War Ragnarok which arrives on this platform in September. Probably in the near future they will think the same as ShiftUp and let Stellar Blade make way for more players. Would you like it to be that way?

What can we expect for the future of Stellar Blade?

Although the PC version is ‘we’ll see’, ShiftUp has already talked about other future plans they have with Stellar Blade. To start, they have some downloadable content on the way that will give players more content to enjoy.

They also discussed their desires to create a sequel a while ago. For them, the universe that Eve and company inhabit has a lot of potential to expand. So if we don’t have a PC port, at least we can expect a new adventure from this lethal warrior.

Don’t miss any of our news at Google news and also join Discord to talk about this and other topics.