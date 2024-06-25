In conjunction with the announcement that Stellar Blade has sold over a million copies on PS5, arrives on Amazon Italy a very interesting new promotion that will help increase this figure. The Shift Up action game is in fact 30% off. Don’t miss out on this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The advised price it’s €80.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform and is therefore an excellent opportunity to purchase the game which is sold and shipped by Amazon.
What Stellar Blade offers
Let’s talk about a third person action game made by a Korean team, Shift Up. It is a PS5 exclusive at the moment and puts us in the shoes of Eve, a warrior who descends from space onto an Earth-like dominated by monstrous creatures. The aim of Eve and her companions is to reconquer the entire world, but the first landing does not go well.
In terms of gameplay, it is an action game based on combos, dodges and precise parries, also featuring various attack skills with unique moves. Another feature that made the game famous is the possibility of having Eve wear various types of clothes and accessories, so as to adapt the player’s taste.
#Stellar #Blade #sale #Amazon #Italy #historic #price
Leave a Reply