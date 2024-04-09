It sure seems like it Stellar Blade be now in goldwith production now concluded and the game ready to release on PS5, according to reports from director Kim Hyung Tae on the official Korean PlayStation blog.
This is not exactly a statement in the classic style that is now traditional in these cases, but the issue was reported by the well-known user Genki on X, and in fact the director's words on the Korean blog leave little room for doubt.
“5 years have passed since we announced Stellar Blade, and we were finally able to reach the completion“, said the project manager at ShiftUp, in an interview snippet strangely not present in its English edition.
Various details before release
Based on the Korean blog, therefore, it is understood that Stellar Blade is actually in the gold phase, which would be normal considering that the exit date is now definitely close, set for April 26, 2024 on PS5 and with a demo that has already been available for a few days to better prepare us for the arrival of the game in complete form.
Among the other information that emerged from the interview there are also details on the difficulty levels and the help functions, while the graphics modes that will be present at the launch of the game are also confirmed, namely Performance Mode, Balanced Mode and Resolution Mode, with the first at 1440p and 60 fps, the second with dynamic resolution at 4K and oscillating between 50 and 60 fps and the third at 30 fps and 4K.
