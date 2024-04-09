It sure seems like it Stellar Blade be now in goldwith production now concluded and the game ready to release on PS5, according to reports from director Kim Hyung Tae on the official Korean PlayStation blog.

This is not exactly a statement in the classic style that is now traditional in these cases, but the issue was reported by the well-known user Genki on X, and in fact the director's words on the Korean blog leave little room for doubt.

“5 years have passed since we announced Stellar Blade, and we were finally able to reach the completion“, said the project manager at ShiftUp, in an interview snippet strangely not present in its English edition.