Stellar Blade has caused quite a stir, not only because it is one of the exclusive consoles for PS5 this year, but also for its protagonist, with the developers of Shift Up team who explained how Eve is deliberately attractiveparticularly with regards to his “behind”.
As you can see, Stellar Blade appears somewhat in contrast with one vision of female figures in video games which is overcoming the classic stereotypes of several years ago, instead returning to the more classic concept of female protagonist design.
The game director of the Korean team, Hyung Tae Kimexplained that the choice of an attractive and provocative female protagonist is deliberate, because it is more pleasant to deal with an attractive character, especially when it comes to the behind it.
The back is particularly attractive because it is what you see the most
“Personally, I think that even with respect to films, animations and other things, people have become a little too demanding when it comes to games, so much so that it isn't a good thing to have beautiful characters even in an unrealistic way”, explained Hyung-Tae Kim, according to whom choosing to use an attractive character “became a bit of a courageous thing to do”.
“Honestly, when I play a title I like to see someone who is more beautiful than me, that's what I want, I don't want to see something normal, I want something more tending to the ideal”, explained the director, reporting that, ultimately , “this is entertainment for adults“.
He also reported that the developers paid particular attention to Eve's “backside” as that is what the players they see most of the time, therefore he must try to be attractive. In the meantime, we've seen how many hours it takes to complete it and the fact that the director is a fan of Yoko Taro, so he's happy that the game is being compared to Nier.
