Stellar Bladeone of the next PS5 exclusives for this 2024, was recently evaluated in South Korea and this evaluation helped us to better outline the target for which the title is intended: the adult one, definitely adults.

According to what was reported by Twisted Voxel, the game would be intended, according to the Korean evaluation body, for an audience of aged over 19. Such a high “age limit” would be determined by the presence of adult content of different genres.

Between “at risk” content reported by Koreans we have: female nudity, blood and body dismemberments. Not a title suitable for the whole family, in short.

Let's remember what Stellar Blade is coming to PS5 on April 26th and let's retrace what we discovered, through the numerous trailers, about the new markedly action adventure of Shift Up.

The basis of the game is combat which, according to the developers, will require players to be more precise and attentive than ever before: it will be necessary, like in a souls likememorize enemy attacks to counterattack at the right times.

The title is causing a lot of talk also thanks to theactress who plays the protagonist: Eve is nothing more than an accurate 3D scan of the Korean model Shin Jae-eun, as evidenced byand images posted on Twitter.



