In the current gaming landscape, few titles have sparked as much discussion as Stellar Blade, the new action game characterized by a post-apocalyptic scenario that will be released on PS5 in April, developed by the Koreans Shift Up. It turns out that the body that manages game ratings in Korea has given Stellar Blade the most mature rating possible, usually reserved for titles that are extremely explicit in terms of content. Although the game has not yet been rated by international entities such as PEGI or the ESRB, it is assumed that it will receive similar ratings for Western markets, marking it as suitable for mature audiences only.

Stellar Blade's appeal was further amplified by the recent release of an extended trailer at the PlayStation State of Play showcase. This gave audiences an in-depth look at the narrative principles that drive the adventure and its protagonist, Eve. Described as a warrior with a sculpted physique and spectacular sword skills, Eve stands out not only for her fighting skills but also for a wardrobe that clearly emphasizes her physicality. The VM18 rating decision is based on the presence of nudity and excessive violence in the game, with particular reference to scenes of decapitation and mutilation, as well as an “explicit” representation of the female character. This last aspect has sparked quite a bit of debate, especially following the revelation that Eve's physical appearance was inspired by a Korean model and that particular attention was paid to modeling her body, particularly her B-side .