Digital Foundry carried out a preliminary analysis of Stellar Blade, based on the demo published a few days ago on the PlayStation Store. Although it is only a small portion of the entire adventure, what we have seen seems to have impressed tech enthusiasts favorably.

In the technical preview created by Thomas Morgan, the work done by Shift Up with the Unreal Engine is praised, which already in the demo offers some truly exciting and several very refined elements. In particular, the intermission scenes highlight a great attention to detail of the characters. For example, Eve boasts very high-quality skin shaders and highly detailed facial animations, plus the light reacts believably with skin, hair, eyes and the suit. By the way, the number of lighting points in the scenes are numerous, with particle effects and transparencies that enrich the scenes, so much so that the gameplay sequences seem almost like a computer graphics animated film.

There's not just appearance, but also substance, with Digital Foundry praising the physics management. For example, Eve's hair moves in a natural and very realistic way even during the most frenetic sequences and the most choreographed moves. Or, again, the enemies are decapitated exactly in the point of the body where the protagonist's blade passes and even the objects break and move in a believable way. Clearly, it is too early to draw conclusions and it will be necessary to see if the rest of the game will be as well looked after as the first hour playable in the Stellar Blade demo.