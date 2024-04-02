













Stellar Blade: for a very basic audience that will not be able to finish it









In the PlayStation Store you can now find the demo of Stellar Blade, that game that has been talked about a lot for a variety of reasons: the sexualization of the characters, which if it is only fan service, is a clone of Bayonetta and various etc. The situation is that the studio developing this title is relatively new and expectations are high.

Download the demo to get a good idea of ​​how good – or poorly done – Stellar Blade is. It doesn't weigh much, it's not that long, but it does give you a clear context of its combat mechanics as well as its visual base. And yes, Eve and another of the girls are moved by absolutely everything, why? Well, it is clear that they are going after a very basic audience.

And I say basic because The characters are extremely attractive, to the same caliber as the girls in Korean groups: very fine faces, figures that go through very rigorous diets where they must take care of their image as if their life depended on it. But that's just the cover of the game. Behind that there is a greater challenge for those who like to complicate their lives.

Stellar Blade is like Sekiro and Nier Automata had a daughter. Yes, it is a very hasty assertion, but it is the truth and a very curious one.

Let's not pretend, Stellar Blade is sexualized

There is a debate among the supposed gamer community that Western developers now only create “ugly” women because that is what the “woke” culture dictates and then Asian studios are not afraid to show beautiful women and so on. It is unfortunate that these kinds of conversations occur that really do not contribute anything to the conversation about video games.

Now, you don't have to have two fingers on your forehead to say that Stellar Blade seeks to sexualize its protagonist beyond immediately demonstrating that she is a woman with impressive strength and agility. First, the woman must look attractive and then she must be a portent of destruction of all the obstacles that are placed in front of her.

It's not about beating our chests or being prudish, The reality is that suddenly they are selling women on the cover of “gentlemen's magazines”. Now, beyond appearance, The context of Stellar Blade is very interesting and the reason why you fight is also very interesting. Yes, there is a well-explained story as to why you are being messed with devouring creatures that have a strength that seems to have no rival.

There is anguish, challenge, drama in every moment that passes from the first minutes of this title developed by Shift Up Corporation. Wow, not only did they make an effort to make the visual look great, they also made sure that there were heavy expressions in the eyes of the protagonists. However, all this will take a backseat because many gamers will only be interested in the physics behind the movement of the buttocks while climbing stairs.

A very entertaining combat system

The charm of Stellar Blade lies beyond its visual presentation on the PlayStation 5. We don't have a perfect game, but at least it has a combat that encourages you to learn to parry, dodge in time and attack regularly. to your enemies. Come on, if you don't do things right, then the game is going to punish you and make things difficult for you. That's where the experience pays off. The thing is that, like any other Souls or Sekiro itself, there will be many bands that don't even pass the demo itself.

Now, This title has a skill tree for Eve. You choose what kind of movements to adopt, how to avoid your rival and other actions. Come on, it is such a clear system that it is unlikely that anyone will not understand it because it is seen in other video games that have the same basis.

Eve's most basic moves can be a bit clumsy or somewhat limited. There's no clear explanation of the UI and technically they tell you that you can spend potions to restore health by pressing the D-Pad up. Technically the economy is non-existent so you can't buy much, but yes, you're going to have fun watching how you start destroying all those enemies that stand in front of you.

The challenge of doing everything possible so as not to get hurt is the charm of Stellar Blade, especially because it doesn't give you room to fail. If an enemy connects you, she will leave the protagonist on the ground for a while and she will not stop quickly, leaving herself half defenseless. When you already master defense, dodging and making certain direct attacks, the game becomes much easier and the experience fluid.

Stellar Blade, like the game that the PS5 is missing?

However, Stellar Blade is sold as a PS5 exclusive, which is a reality. The thing is that there is also a debate that Sony paid so that it did not appear on other consoles, which is a kind of half enchilada, because well – it is worth paying for exclusivity – even if it hurts the fanboys. Ultimately they are contracts between two parties and that's how things work. It's like complaining to Nintendo about Bayonetta 2 and 3, when technically they funded said projects.

Now, it's too early to say that Stellar Blade is some sort of answer to Bayonetta. Not at all. But it is okay to point her out as that daughter who came out of a romantic date between Nier Automata and Sekiro. Firstly because the game has a lot of action, but also little room for failure. You have to learn to counter and at the same time defend yourself. It is a game that can be very difficult and that is why it will remind you of the FromSoftware video game.

Then, the girls' designs have a certain degree of space and futuristic atmosphere. It doesn't touch on topics as deep as those found in Nier Automata, but it does have things that make you think a little, especially because of the war sacrifices. Come on, it's worth emphasizing that this video game is more than just a pair of breasts with their own physics and a butt that you only see in magazines with models.

Could this be a console seller? Not at all. This title would have to be of the same quality as a God of War or Spider-Man to say that it will move PS5 on its own. Rather, it will remain in the same vein as Horizon, which is a good thing, but not extraordinary. When it comes out on PC is when we will see that people are going to go crazy for all the mods that they will put in it, but that is another story and we need to see if that port happens.

