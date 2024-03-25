After an unfortunate leak a few days ago, it has finally been confirmed that the demo of Stellar Blade It is a reality, and it will be available on PlayStation 5 on March 29. Here, players will have the opportunity to enjoy a little of the adventure that awaits us at the end of next April.

Through a statement shared on the official PlayStation blog, Hyung Tae Kim, director of Shift Up, has revealed that the Stellar Blade demo will be available on PlayStation 5 on March 29. On this occasion, players will have the opportunity to experience the first mission of this title, which includes an introduction to the controls and mechanics, as well as a battle against the first boss of this title.

Best of all, the progression you make in the demo will be transferable to the final game. Likewise, those who finish the demo may receive a small surprise, which has been kept secret until now, but it is likely to be some content for the launch that we will see next month.

Remember, the Stellar Blade demo will be available on March 29, and the final game will reach our hands on April 26, 2024. On related topics, Stellar Blade could suffer from censorship in the future. Likewise, a revealing outfit increases the difficulty in this title.

Editor's Note:

Stellar Blade is one of my most anticipated games for the first half of the year, and having the opportunity to play it ahead of time is always welcomed. After everything that has been mentioned about this title, it will be good to have this experience in our hands, and see how everything is.

Via: PlayStation Blog.