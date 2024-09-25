Sony Interactive Entertainment And SHIFT UP announce some very important news coming soon for Stellar Blade. In fact, two important contents will be released during 2024, the first will introduce the Photo Mode and the second will instead see the arrival of a collaboration with NieR:Automata. There are currently no details on what to expect from this collaborative event.

Stellar Blade x NieR:Automata – Trailer

Source: SHIFT UP, Sony Interactive Entertainment