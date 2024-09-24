At State of Play Sony revealed a series of new features for Stellar Blade. To start, the long-awaited and requested is coming soon Photo Modeto be able to create your own favorite shots of the beautiful protagonists of the Korean action game. The trailer – which you can find just below, shows that we will be able to pose the characters and use various functions.

But that’s not the only news. In fact, the soundtrack complete with over 180 tracks that can now be selected via streaming services.

Finally, a DLC is coming – with a release date set loosely for the end of this year – that will merge Stellar Blade and NieR: AutomataIt’s unclear what we can expect, but we do see 2B and a familiar setting from Square Enix’s game.