Within the framework of the State of Play in September 2024 there was an announcement that delighted many fans of Stellar Blade because it is a dream collaboration that we did not see coming… Or at least not so soon.

It happens that in this preview it was possible to appreciate what the next updates will be. Stellar Bladeas well as a very special collaboration with a much-loved game: NieR: Automata.

First of all, Stellar BladYou’ll receive tweaks to your photo mode to make those captured images look even more impressive. The customization is really deep and even adjusts the poses and expressions of the protagonists of this video game.

We can mess with clothes, even with photos. Let’s go to photo mode for Stellar Blade comes with Fan Service. Also, the soundtrack of this title is already available on streaming platforms.

Source: SHIFT UP

We also recommend: Ghost of Yotei is the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima and will be ready by 2025

Also, right at the end of the new trailer for this PlayStation 5 exclusive we can see an announcement that at first seemed kind of cryptic, but as the seconds passed we realized what it was about.

Source: SHIFT UP

NieR: Automata’s 2B will appear in Stellar Bladebut it’s not clear to us if it’s the character as we know it or if it’s a skin for Eve. The truth is that it doesn’t look bad at all.

The only question we have left is the release date of this collaboration, which only said “very soon”, so it is best to wait patiently. Don’t forget to follow the discussion through our channel Discord. Also don’t miss out on news about video games, anime and much more in the Google News from TierraGamer.