Stellar Blade it's an action game and it will allow us to use large edged weapons to tear our enemies to pieces, but that doesn't mean that only hand-to-hand combat exists. The protagonist, Eve, can in fact also attack from a distance (as is typical for Devil May Cry and Bayonetta style action games, it must be said).
Below you can see one short collection of Stellar Blade gameplay sceneswhich show the different types of ranged weapons available to the protagonist.
The first Stellar Blade weapon shown in the video is a sort of machine gun, capable of quickly hitting enemies. The second gun is a sort of shotgun, which hits a large area closely. Let's see then launches rockets multiple homing, clearly great for groups of enemies. It follows a sort of Cannon, probably destructive. Finally, a sort of is shown laser beam which takes a while to charge, but is capable of dealing a lot of damage for several seconds and can be redirected while active.
Stellar Blade, there's no shortage of violence
As you saw in the trailer, violence certainly not lacking in Stellar Blade, with many blood effects when our players are defeated and hit. The official classifications also speak of nudity, at least implicit, with various costumes (all present in the game, no microtransactions) capable of revealing the characteristics of Eve's body, which we remember was created starting from the physique of a real Korean model.
Stellar Blade will be available on PS5 from April 26, 2024is currently available for booking with a discount.
