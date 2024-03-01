Stellar Blade it's an action game and it will allow us to use large edged weapons to tear our enemies to pieces, but that doesn't mean that only hand-to-hand combat exists. The protagonist, Eve, can in fact also attack from a distance (as is typical for Devil May Cry and Bayonetta style action games, it must be said).

Below you can see one short collection of Stellar Blade gameplay sceneswhich show the different types of ranged weapons available to the protagonist.

The first Stellar Blade weapon shown in the video is a sort of machine gun, capable of quickly hitting enemies. The second gun is a sort of shotgun, which hits a large area closely. Let's see then launches rockets multiple homing, clearly great for groups of enemies. It follows a sort of Cannon, probably destructive. Finally, a sort of is shown laser beam which takes a while to charge, but is capable of dealing a lot of damage for several seconds and can be redirected while active.