Stellar Blade shows itself with a new gameplay videos published by IGN, which includes 15 minutes of action within hitherto unreleased gameplay sequences taken from the upcoming PS5 exclusive.

Currently the most booked title on the PlayStation Store, Stellar Blade seems to have proven itself with the demo of having something to say and a depth of substance that goes far beyond the undoubted charm of its protagonist, Eve.

The video below reiterates this, featuring a series of spectacular fights that suggest the great potential of a combat system still largely covered by mystery.