Stellar Blade shows itself with a new gameplay videos published by IGN, which includes 15 minutes of action within hitherto unreleased gameplay sequences taken from the upcoming PS5 exclusive.
Currently the most booked title on the PlayStation Store, Stellar Blade seems to have proven itself with the demo of having something to say and a depth of substance that goes far beyond the undoubted charm of its protagonist, Eve.
The video below reiterates this, featuring a series of spectacular fights that suggest the great potential of a combat system still largely covered by mystery.
The theme of sexualization
Having said this, there is no doubt that the design of Stellar Blade's protagonist has revived the theme of sexualisation, an aspect that It's part of the world of video games practically from the moment technologies made it possible to draw characters with a minimum of detail.
What do you think about the issue? Let's talk about it, go.
#Stellar #Blade #gameplay #video #minutes #action