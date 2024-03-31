Stellar Blade is the protagonist of a gameplay videos with i first minutes of the democaptured by IGN in order to pass the wait that separates us from the official launch of the game on PS5, set for next April 26th.
We wrote in a recent editorial about how the Stellar Blade demo demonstrates that the Shift Up title is not just fanservice and that the undoubted charm of its protagonist Ultimately, it appears as a simple hook, behind which, however, much more is hidden.
Despite its brevity, the Stellar Blade demo introduces interesting concepts, shows a certain level of solidity and productive awareness, also suggesting a potential that we hope to see fully expressed in the full version of the game.
From Korea with fury
The imminent and promising debut of Stellar Blade also comes not far from another Korean product of great success and surprising quality, namely Lies of P, the soulslike inspired by The Adventures of Pinocchio.
A reconfirmation of the capabilities of Korean studies with the title of Shift Up could therefore reiterate the importance of these authors in contributing to the richness and value of the line-ups of the various platforms, especially in a historical period like this.
