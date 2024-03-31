Stellar Blade is the protagonist of a gameplay videos with i first minutes of the democaptured by IGN in order to pass the wait that separates us from the official launch of the game on PS5, set for next April 26th.

We wrote in a recent editorial about how the Stellar Blade demo demonstrates that the Shift Up title is not just fanservice and that the undoubted charm of its protagonist Ultimately, it appears as a simple hook, behind which, however, much more is hidden.

Despite its brevity, the Stellar Blade demo introduces interesting concepts, shows a certain level of solidity and productive awareness, also suggesting a potential that we hope to see fully expressed in the full version of the game.