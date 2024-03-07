A demo Of Stellar Blade could be “possible“, according to what was reported by the well-known account
There are no announcements or certain information, but the message from PlayStation Game Size is quite explicit in suggesting that the Stellar Blade demo could be a reality: “I'm not sure, but a Stellar Blade demo is possible”, we read in the post about X below by the account in question.
Put like this, it suggests that the source has noticed some suspicious movements in the database of PlayStation Store which could suggest the introduction of a trial version of the game, considering that it specializes in scanning the database to see details on releases in advance.
A great game for PS5
In fact, considering the importance played by the game as Prominent PS5 exclusive During this period, it is possible that a demo could be made available, perhaps even through the PlayStation Plus subscription service but more likely as an old-style standard trial version, as it may have a separate identifier in this form and be therefore visible more easily from the database.
In the meantime, we have seen that new costumes will arrive after the launch, it is not clear whether free or not, while recently a video showed Eve's various ranged weapons and their power.
