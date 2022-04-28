In the global commitment of Stellantispresent with production sites and on the markets of different continents, could not miss the Serbia. The plant of Kragujevacinherited from FCA, will be very useful at the beginning of 2024 when a new production line relating to will be inaugurated there an electric car soon to be released. The vehicle will replace the production of the Fiat 500L.

The news is connected to the agreement signed between Stellantis, at the hands of the CEO Carlos Tavares, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. It is a contract worth 190 million euros which will be invested in the factory. As mentioned, electricity production will start with a single model, and then eventually double the lines in a more remote future.

What car will it be? It could be a compact Fiat. “Our electric vehicle platform will make it possible to produce vehicles in segments A, B and C“Tavares said, implying that it is the STLA Small platform. If there are no further clues on the first electric vehicle to be produced in Serbia, the name of Fiat Panda begins to circulate in relation to the second ‘to be added’. But for now it’s just speculation.

Fiat has promised that its list will become fully electric (in Europe) between 2025 and 2030, and therefore a complete renewal in terms of plants will be necessary for it. Yugos were once produced in Kragujevac, and the government has remained involved by continuing to hold a stake in the factory (33%). However the country is currently underdeveloped in terms of infrastructure for electric carswhich is why it is assumed that the cars that roll off the assembly line will cover more markets across borders.

With this agreement found between Stellantis and the Serbian government, the importance of relations between industry and politics has been reiterated once again, and it is thanks to this type of contracts that the future plants of the electricity era will position themselves. No government can afford to stay out of this ‘loop’.