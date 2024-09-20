In the Stellantis Group factories, innovative technologies are used to reduce the environmental impact and improve the efficiency of the car production process. To always find new solutions and foster the creativity of the teams, the “Open Challenge” process is used during the annual Factory Booster Day, in which plant managers stimulate the ideas of suppliers and startups. The latest edition was held on September 18 at the Stellantis Complex in Mirafiori, Turin, and introduced 93 innovations. Over the past three years, more than 300 proposals have been considered by the Stellantis production team.

Stellantis’ choices

“This event is proof that collaboration with our manufacturing partners works. Since 2021, the implementation of continuous innovations and improvements has reduced our transformation costs by 11%, energy consumption by 23% and quality issues by 40%”said Arnaud Deboeuf, Chief Manufacturing Officer of Stellantis. “The professionals at Stellantis are proud to build vehicles for iconic brands that excite our customers around the world. Using the most innovative technologies, especially artificial intelligence (AI), is an important tool to achieve the level of excellence we aim for.” Previous Factory Booster Day innovations are driving speed and safety advances in cloud-based “digital twins,” AI, and 3D vision-enabled solutions.

The technologies applied

Among these is Autodesk Construction Cloud, a cloud-based platform that supports workflows for all phases: from design, to planning, to construction, to operations. Presented during the 2022 edition of Factory Booster Day, it allows suppliers and Stellantis to simultaneously share and simulate construction layouts and interact in a “digital twin” of a manufacturing plant. Accelerating the aggregation of construction data and improving the collaboration process between Stellantis and its suppliers reduces “digital waste” by eliminating manual data aggregation and enabling direct visualization for all teams. The platform also accelerates project validation. Autodesk Construction Cloud was first implemented in the Windsor, Canada, plant for the installation of the STLA Large platform and – following significant cost reductions – was expanded to install the STLA Frame in the Sterling Heights, Michigan, plant in the United States.

Artificial Intelligence in the Field

GuideNow with Inbolta France-based startup, leverages 3D vision embedded in AI-enabled robotic guidance. This allows AI and vision systems to adjust the robots’ trajectory and operations in real time to avoid potential collisions or impacts. The system provides improved quality and reduces the waiting time between powertrain assembly and installation in the vehicle. This innovation was showcased at Factory Booster Day 2021. Then there are autonomous wheels from wheel.me, a Norwegian robotics startup, which transform existing carts into autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). The wheels replace standard casters, automating the movement of parts or goods within factories. The technology helps increase efficiency and safety while reducing costs, with minimal disruption to existing processes and material flows. wheel.me eliminates the need for expensive track systems, providing Stellantis with flexibility and annual savings. Stellantis and wheel.me are currently planning to expand the technology to other factories. The innovation was presented at the 2022 Factory Booster Day.