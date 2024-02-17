Stellantis: changes to the Board of Directors, Claudia Parzani joins

The Stellantis board of directors 'speaks' a little more Italian. In fact, the group announces that the Company's Board of Directors intends to propose Claudia Parzani as an independent non-executive director of Stellantis at the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Parzani will succeed Kevin Scott, Director of Stellantis appointed on January 4, 2021 for a four-year term commencing January 17, 2021. Scott's resignation for personal reasons will take effect at the close of the 2024 Meeting.

Stellantis, who is Claudia Parzani next to join the board of directors

Claudia Parzani, 52 years old, graduated in Milan, is a partner in a global law firm (Linklaters), for which he held strategic and managerial roles at an international level, being part of the related executive committees. Since 2022 he has been President of the Italian Stock Exchange, after having been Vice President and, previously, Non-Executive Director. She was also president of Allianz Italia and a member of the board of directors of the Polytechnic University of Milan. Claudia Parzani, was included seven consecutive times in the HERoes Women Role Model ranking (in 2023 in the Heroes 100 Executives Role Model category which celebrates women in top roles at an international level)

Stellantis and the Board of Directors “express their deepest appreciation and sincere gratitude to Kevin for his extraordinary service, invaluable contribution and dedication demonstrated during his tenure as a Director of Stellantis and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”