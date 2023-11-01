Swirl of appointments for Stellantis in China. The Italian-French group has announced that starting today Grégoire Olivier will be responsible for the coordination office with Leapmotor. We remind you that the conglomerate entered into a partnership with the Chinese company just a few days ago: the agreement provides for Stellantis to make an investment of around 1.5 billion euros to acquire 20% of Leapmotor, to obtain two seats on its Board of Administration.

Coordination with Leapmotor

Olivier’s task will be to ensure the operation of the new strategic partnership, including “the creation of commercial joint venture and coordination with Leapmotor for the use of Stellantis’ distribution and sales network”. Joint venture? Yes, because we also remember that the same agreement referred to above also provides for the establishment of Leapmotor International, a 51:49 joint venture led by Stellantis, with exclusive rights both for the export and sale and for the manufacturing of the Leapmotor products outside the China region. In his new role, Olivier will report to Carlos TavaresCEO of Stellantis.

Swirl of Stellantis appointments

But this is not the only appointment made by Stellantis that has to do with the group’s activities in the Asian country. Doug Ostermann he will in fact be promoted to Chief Operating Officer for China instead of Olivier: like the latter, Ostermann will also report to Tavares, and will join the Board of Directors of Leapmotor. Prior to taking on his new role, Ostermann served as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy in China.

Tavares speaks

“To ensure the correct execution of our recent announcement of strategic collaboration with Leapmotor, we have decided to reorganize our structure in China, relying on two high-level managers – declared Tavares – Grégoire and Doug have worked side by side over the last two years to develop a new strategy and open new avenues for the growth of our business and I am confident in their ability to deliver new impulse to their respective roles”.