As in a sequence of the Star Wars saga, we move from “the attack of the clones” to that of commercial vehicles, which enter a new dimension with the renewal adopted by Pro One, operated by the Stellantis Group, i.e. the Citroen, Fiat brands Professional, Peugeot, Opel and Vauxhall, without forgetting RAM, not involved in this particular operation, but a significant pillar in the USA.

A shower of 12 models

All models of the brands (even 12, Citroën Berlingo Van, Jumpy, Jumper, Fiat Professional Ducato, Doblò, Scudo, Opel and Vauxhall Combo, Vivaro, Movano, Peugeot Partner, Expert, Boxer) are ready for the commercial launch, a test of strength for the Group to show the certainty of having the winning card in hand. After all, salespeople already account for 30% of Stellantis' total turnover (over 60 billion euros out of a total of 189.5), and the massive advent of electrification, together with profoundly innovative features, could move the needle further. of the scale.

Substantial Stellantis' ambitions in this sector, in fact, it aims to double the shares from the 2021 sales figures to the 2030 target, with priority on zero emissions with the introduction of second generation BEVs for greater autonomy on all models (from 340 to 420 km) and medium vans with hydrogen fuel cells that fill up in just 5 minutes (at the moment however there are only two refueling points in Italy…).

We aim for the top

And the new team will contribute to achieving Stellantis' ambitious goal: the global leadership in the sector by 2027in line with the targets of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. These include the doubling of net revenues from LCV sales by 2030 compared to 2021, as well as reaching 40% of the sales mix of electric vehicles (EVs) and the realization of 5 billion euros in revenues from services.

“We know that our customers expect more and more from our vehicles – said Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice President of the Group's commercial vehicle division – and with the new ranges we are ready to respond to every need”.

To be closer to customers and help them better understand how to best use all the possibilities offered by the 21 ADAS available (some standard and others optional). Dedicated videos have been created and training courses will be held for the sales force, otherwise it would be impossible for a driver to sit down into the vehicle and leave; preparation for the IT world that awaits him on board is necessary, even if many features start automatically.

Lots of ideas on the table

Each brand benefits from global innovationsbut in addition it offers its own exclusive features, for customization that helps in choosing the model closest to your needs.

Citroen adopts for the Berlingo the Advanced comfort seats for example, while exclusive to Peugeot is the adoption of the sophisticated i-Cockpit which includes a brand new 10-inch high definition touch screen in the upper central part. Opel is betting on Intelli-Lux LED® Matrix Light headlights, however, while Fiat is playing the card of 30% more autonomy, in short, it is playing hard, but precisely because the stakes are very high.

If today Stellantis is a leader in Europe in zero-emission propulsion, in fact, with the new range of commercial vehicles a second generation of zero-exhaust emission technologies begins, including internal EV battery systems that offer greater autonomy in terms of capacity.

The strategy

“The renewal of the entire Stellantis van range, based on second-generation electric offerings and a portfolio of innovative technologies and connected services, represents the core of “Pro One”'s strengthened leadership and customer-centric approach,” he said. added Xavier Peugeot.

In a quick overview on the technological aspect among the innovations we find the regenerative braking systems, activated via steering wheel levers, which take into account the weight of the vehicle and road dynamics to maximize energy recovery; of a heat pump in BEV compact vans that optimizes energy use in cold and winter conditions to maximize the vehicle's autonomy, but also an instrument panel with larger, more intuitive central displays that can be customized directly by the driver.

Like luxury sedans

It's still rear cameras, a smartphone station to permanently connect the vehicle and mobile phone, on the larger models second level assisted driving and the 8-speed automatic gearbox to facilitate the use of vehicles in congested traffic with less stress for the driver.

Records also in load capacity in terms of weight and dimensions, up to 17 cubic meters 1,500 kg and over 2 tons on the diesel version.

The whole range has improved and is ready to face the market victoriously, with diesel, electric and fuel cell engines, but one wonders – and no responsibility can be attributed to Stellantis – whether once the electric transition has become established there will be charging stations rapid charging in sufficient numbers to satisfy the demand of the growing market and above all if a sufficient quantity of electricity is available, which is currently the point of the production potential of the plants currently in operation. Will next generation nuclear power arrive? Will wind power or photovoltaic grow? Will electricity be produced from the wave motion of the sea? If at least one of these options does not occur there will be a big problem to solve.

BY MAURIZIO CALDERA