The light commercial vehicle range of Stellantis it is confirmed as a winner also in the month of April. A success story certified by the numbers that come directly from the market: 46.1% of the LCV share in the fourth month of the year, a sort of monopoly with almost half of the registrations registered in our country that bear the signature of the brands of the Italian-French group, therefore Fiat Professional, Citroën, Peugeot and Opel.

Massive success

“A result that also confirms the validity of the Group’s strategy in a crucial sector where Italy has solid foundations and great potential of development to increasingly play a leading role at European level”reads an official note issued by the company born from the merger between FCA and PSA.

individual brands

Returning for a moment to the market data, provided by Dataforce, let’s take a closer look at the excellent results achieved by individual brands in April: Peugeot and Citroën achieved a market share of 6.1% and 5.8% respectively, Opel with a share of 24.5%, it was instead classified as the best brand in terms of BEV electric vehicles, Fiat Professional lastly, it maintained its leadership in the light commercial vehicle market with over 3,600 registrations.

Optimism for the future

“We are very satisfied with the quota reached in April, which is an incentive to do better – the words of Gianluca ZampeseDirector for Italy of the commercial vehicles sector of Stellantis – We have very performing products and, thanks to our professional sales network, I am convinced that we have the potential to obtain further satisfaction in Italy”.