Stellantis and the Turin metalworking unions have reached an agreement: green light to incentivized voluntary exit of thousands of workers. 1,520 to be preciseemployed in 21 companies of the group led by Carlos Tavares present in the area, out of a pool of approximately 12,000 total employees: this is what the agreement that was signed between the parties states.

Stellantis voluntary exits

This was announced by Turin's own Uilm: the details revealed by Ansa report a total of 733 incentivized exits in the central structures, involving employees and managers, and 300 exits at Mirafiori body shops. Regarding the voluntary exits planned by Stellantis, in recent days the company had expressed itself with unfavorable words Fiom: according to the union, these exits would not be compensated by the hiring of young people capable of providing an important prospect for the future.